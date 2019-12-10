CM doesn't want trees cut: Shiv Sena leader

We will build the memorial by keeping all the trees intact," senior Sena leader and former Aurangabad MP Chandrakant Khaire said.

A senior Shiv Sena leader on Monday claimed that CM and party president Uddhav Thackeray had given "oral orders" against felling of trees for the proposed memorial of his late father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray in Aurangabad.

On Sunday, the ruling Sena got trolled after media reports emerged that the memorial would require felling of some 1,000 trees. "We have received oral orders from CM Uddhav Thackeray asking us not to touch any tree for building the memorial.

We will build the memorial by keeping all the trees intact," senior Sena leader and former Aurangabad MP Chandrakant Khaire said.

On reports that trees need to be felled for the project, Khaire said such rumours are being spread by vested interests who are against the memorial, which will come up in Priyadrshini Garden in Cidco area of the city.

He said the Sena-ruled Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has neither finalised any tender nor issued any work order.

"(Late) Balasaheb Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are very caring about environment. The Sena never said we will hack trees in Priyadarshini Garden for the memorial.

We have received oral orders on Sunday night which have already been conveyed to the Mayor. The orders will be followed strictly," Khiare added.