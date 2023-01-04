Clothing brand owner says cheated of Rs2.8 cr by partner

Representative Image

Mumbai: The Gamdevi police have registered a case against Reshma Gangji, fashion designer and managing director of Libas Designs Private Limited, and a friend of hers, for allegedly duping the firm’s chairman, Nishant Mahimtura, to the tune of Rs2.8 crore. The case was lodged on the basis of Mr Mahimtura’s complaint, the police said.

It is alleged that Ms Gangji took money from Mr Mahimtura to settle a dispute with his aunt but didn’t pay the money to the latter. The police said Mr Mahimtura, Ms Gangji and her husband Riyaz Gangji, who is the executive director of the firm, have equal shares in the company. Ms Gangji allegedly took Rs2.80 crore from Mr Mahimtura via three cheques on the pretext of reconciliation with his aunt.

When Mr Mahimtura questioned Ms Gangji, she said her friend would facilitate a reconciliation. Later, both Ms Gangji and her friend allegedly began ignoring Mr Mahimtura’s phone calls. When he came to know that she had bought the shares of Libas Designs Private Ltd in her own name with the money, he realised he had been cheated.

An officer of the Gamdevi police said that Mr Mahimtura’s written complaint along with the complete papers of the cheating are with the police and an FIR has been registered. The police have registered a case under sections related to cheating, dishonestly inducing delivery of property, and criminal breach of trust. Riyaz Gangji said, “My wife is innocent.” Mr Mahimtura declined to comment.