Close shave for actor as Metro rock falls on her car in Juhu

Mumbai: A rock from the Mumbai Metro construction site in Juhu fell on the car of actor Mouni Roy on Wednesday. Roy had a narrow escape after the rock hit the glass sunroof of her vehicle. She shared a video of the incident on Twitter.

"Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro?" she tweeted. Minutes after the tweet was posted, her followers enquired about her well-being. Netizens also slammed the authority, questioning if the authorities have any preventive measures in place to avert such incidents. Twitter-user Ansul_73_ tweeted, "Hope you are safe!

Yes nets are provided in such construction zones,why there is no such arrangements is a question!"

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) released a statement on the mishap reported by the actress: "At around 11am a ring spanner slipped from worker’s hand from the height of 15 meters and fell down on a moving car MH 02 EZ 8695 while he was working at Metro Line 2B site at DN Nagar. The car’s roof top glass broke down by the impact. The car was immediately addressed and was taken to the showroom. MMRDA will investigate into the matter and adequate compensation will be paid to the car owner."