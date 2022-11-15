Civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha’s payment for house arrest expenses rejected by CP, Navi Mumbai

Human rights activist Gautam Navlakha at his residence after he was arrested by the Pune police. | PTI Photo

Mumbai: In what could mean a delay for civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha's release from prison and into house arrest, the Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai has rejected a demand draft payment of Rs 2,40,000 made for police deployment expenses during house arrest.

A special court was informed about the rejection by Navlakha’s lawyer on Monday. Navlakha’s plea for house arrest was permitted by the Supreme Court last Thursday. Among conditions in the apex court’s order was that he make a demand draft payment of Rs 2,40,000 addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai for police deployment expenses during the period of house arrest.

Why was the DD rejected

On Monday, Navlakha’s lawyer Chandni Chawla made a plea to direct the CP, Navi Mumbai to accept the demand draft in compliance of the apex court’s order. The advocate informed the court that an application was made to accept the demand draft along with the demand draft itself, but was rejected. The court then issued a notice to the CP, Navi Mumbai for a response.

Navlakha faced another hurdle in formalities. He furnished surety application as per SC’s order, but the Assistant Registrar of the Sessions Court raised an objection that a solvency certificate is not furnished and that Navlakha has not submitted ration card or affidavit either. Navlakha’s lawyer requested the court that it would take a month to furnish a solvency certificate and till then, the surety may be provisionally accepted. The court noted that a solvency certificate is to be furnished, but since a request is made for provisional acceptance of surety, the NIA’s response is required. The court has directed the agency to respond.