City’s lifeline halts temporarily

Mumbai: Heavy showers in Mumbai and neighbouring areas disrupted the suburban services on Tuesday morning. The Central Railways and Western Railways had to temporarily suspend some services.

WR chief public relation officer Sumit Thakur said that due to heavy rain, there was approximately 200mm water on the tracks between Dadar and Prabhadevi. All the lines were affected due to which train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services were running between Bandra and Dahanu Road.

“Water level at all places has started receding. The first slow train from Churchgate started at 12.05 hrs and the one from Andheri started at 11.40 hrs. All the services were resumed in the afternoon after inspection of points,” he said.

The suburban services at Vadala and Parel, Harbour Line and Main Lines have been halted due to high tide. The CR said that there are no suburban trains held up between these stations.

Similarly, due to high tide resulting in water-logging at Wadala and Parel, suburban services are suspended on the Main line and Harbour Line. However, shuttle services are running between Vashi and Panvel and Thane and Kalyan-beyond. No suburban trains are held up in between stations. Down mail/express trains are being rescheduled. “Fast line traffic on the main line resumed. First train left for CSMT from Thane station at 02.55pm. All services were resumed by 4pm,” said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.