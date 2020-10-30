City parks in Pune to reopen from November 1: What's allowed, what's not

Parks within the limits of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will be opened from November 1.
As per the information given by PMC Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, the parks have been closed for the last seven months due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Taking to Twitter, Mohol stated that 81 parks in Pune city will be opened from Sunday.
Timings:
6 am to 8 am
5 pm to 7 pm
What activities will be permitted?
Individual activities such as running and walking in the parks will be allowed.
However, the group activities like laughter clubs, yoga, shooting, Diwali Pahat programs and other community events will not be allowed in the parks.
Here is the list of those 81 parks:
Meanwhile, Pune reported 303 new coronavirus cases yesterday, taking its caseload to 1,60,677.
As per the update by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, 15 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 4,195.
A total of 463 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 5,659. As of now, 1,50,823 people were discharged/ recovered.
Yesterday, 2,604 tests were conducted taking the total count to 7,31,382.
