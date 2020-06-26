City loses three more cops to COVID

With three more deaths due to COVID-19 the toll of Mumbai police who have succumbed to the virus has touched 37 on Thursday. On a positive side, over 66 percent of police personal who contracted the disease have recovered so far and over 1000 personnel have already rejoined duty.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Pandurang Pawar, 53 attached to Marine Drive police station passed away on Thursday. "Pawar who had no comorbidity issues and had undergone the coronavirus test after he complained of breathlessness. He was admitted to the Seven Hills hospital on June 14 following the positive test report," said Mrutunjay Hiremath, senior inspector of Marine Drive police station.

According to the police officials, his health deteriorated on Sunday and was given ventilator support and on Thursday morning he passed away. Pawar a resident of Khetwadi, Girgaon police quarters is survived by wife and four daughters.

In the early hours of Thursday, constable Sanjay More, 53, attached to Samta Nagar police station, succumbed to COVID-19 at Bandra's Guru Nanak Hospital. According to police, More, a Mira Road resident, who had comorbidities like diabetes and was obese, was on leave from June 13. However, after he developed fever, cough and cold on June 19.

He was admitted to a private hospital, where he was started showing coronavirus symptoms. He was then immediately shifted to Guru Nanak Hospital, where he was tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment. Until Wednesday night, he seemed fine and was talking to his colleagues on phone, however, his health deteriorated past midnight and he died around 6.30am on Thursday, said an official.

A 54-year-old constable Bramhadeo Shendge attached to Dadar police station battled coronavirus for over a month. He too passed on Thursday morning.

Almost 2600 police personnel have contracted the disease so far and out of them 1919 have recovered so far from the virus till Wednesday. Over 1000 police personnel have rejoined to their duty while 646 are currently taking treatment.