City logs 1,135 fresh cases in past 24 hours

The number of daily cases detected has crossed the 1,000-mark for the third consecutive day on Sunday. The maximum city added 1,135 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday taking its total cumulative case count to 2,75,707.

The city on Sunday reported 19 deaths due to the pandemic infection following which its fatality toll jumped to 10,673, stated the BMC's public health department.

Meanwhile, with an addition of 5,753 coronavirus positive cases from across Maharashtra on Sunday, the state's overall case count has surged to 17,80,208, the state health department's bulletin revealed. With the death of 50 patients in the past 24 hours pushed the overall fatality count of the state to 46,623.

A total of 4,060 patients were discharged on Sunday across the state, with this the number of those discharged had jumped to 16,51,064 till date.

There are total 81,512 active cases in the state currently of which 9,770 active cases are from Mumbai. Maharashtra's recovery rate is now 92.75 percent, while the fatality rate is 2.62 percent.

In Mumbai, total 618 patients recovered on Sunday, following which the total number of those recovered and discharged has increased to 2,52,127. The recovery rate of Mumbai has improved to 92 percent. While the growth rate of infection in the city has dropped to 0.27 percent

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which includes Mumbai and its satellite townships like Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai etc together reported 1,975 fresh cases and 19 deaths. This increased its overall tally to 6,17,474 with 18,504 deaths. No deaths due to covid19 have been reported across MMR except Mumbai.

Nashik city reported 119 fresh cases, Pune city reported 323 cases, Pimpri Chinchwad 206 cases and Nagpur city reported 418 cases.