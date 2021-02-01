Cities to get a ride of Nashik neo metro

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an outlay of Rs 64,000 crore for Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor. Besides, she has provided Rs 5,976 crore for Nagpur Metro phase II and Rs 2092 crore for Nashik metro. The neo metro proposed in Nashik will be replicated elsewhere in the country.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis has thanked the Centre for appreciating BJP led government’s model of Nashik Metro as a national project. ‘’Not only this, but the Nashik metro model will be implemented in other Indian cities too. Nagpur metro phase II too got Rs 5,976 crore. Both these proposals were sent during our tenure of Maharashtra government,’’ he noted.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a swipe at Fadnavis saying he congratulated only the people of Nashik and Nagpur as even he knew that Maharashtra had got nothing in the budget.

According to Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation, Nagpur phase II covers the rural parts of Nagpur district and will serve as an extension to the ongoing first phase. The proposed phase II will be spread over 43.8 km length with 32 stations.

As far as Nashik Metro Neo project is concerned, it is eco-friendly, energy efficient, reliable, safe and capable of providing an efficient mass public transport system. The project will be suitable for the traffic needs of cities having populations similar to Nashik in India as well as similar cities abroad.

There will be two corridors comprising Gangapur to Mumbai Naka and Gangapur to Nashik Road.

The AC electric coaches will be 12 /13 meter long with a carrying capacity of 60-70 passengers. These coaches will also run on the Main corridors and get charged during run by overhead traction and will operate on battery on the feeder routes. The buses will be air conditioned with automatic door closing system, level boarding, comfortable seats, passenger announcement system, and passenger information system with electronic display. The stations will have staircase, lift and escalators with passenger information display. The station entry and exit will be provided on both side of the road to avoid road crossing by passengers.