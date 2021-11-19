Christmas 2021: Central Railways to run weekly special trains between Panvel and Madgaon; check details here

Ahead of Christmas on December 25 and New Year, the Central Railways on Friday announced special trains between Panvel and Madgaon beginning from 22nd November.

The railways have decided to run fully reserved weekly special trains between Panvel and Madgaon to clear the extra rush of passengers during Christmas and New Year as per details given below:

01595 special will leave Panvel at 06.05 hrs on every Monday from 22.11.2021 to 3.1.2022 and arrive Madgaon at 18.45 hrs same day.

01596 special will leave Madgaon at 16.00 hrs on every Sunday from 21.11.2021 to 2.1.2022 and arrive Panvel at 03.15 hrs next day.

Halts: Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved special train No. 01595 on special charges will open on 20.11.2021 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 06:52 PM IST