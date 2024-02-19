 Child Trafficking Gang Busted In Mumbai, Case Transferred To Raigad Police
The case, originating in Raigad, was brought to light when a child, in an incomplete adoption process, was sent to the police station from Wadia Hospital due to health issues.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Monday, February 19, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
Mumbai Police | Representational Image

Mumbai, February 19: The Bhoiwada police have uncovered a child trafficking gang and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against eight individuals. The case, originating in Raigad, came to light when a child, in an incomplete adoption process, was sent to the police station from Wadia Hospital due to health issues.

A police official revealed that the child was initially sold by his mother to a family for a meager sum of Rs 5,000. Unable to manage, the first family then sold the child to another family for Rs 40,000.

Bhoiwada police initiated an FIR and transferred the case to Raigad police, as all involved parties were residents of that area, and the crime occurred there. The accused in the FIR include Chandrakant Waghmare, Shewanti Waghmare, Parshuram Chogle, Malti Chogle, Lakshmi Patil, Deepti Pavse, Bhaskar Chaulkar, and Tukaram Rama Patil.

Mother Sold Child For Rs 5,000

Investigations revealed that Parshuram Chogle and Shewanti Chogle, residents of Bharadkhol in Raigad, were childless after 30 years of marriage. Chogle's sister, Lakshmi Patil, aware of this, connected them with Deepti Pavse, who wished to sell her child for Rs 5,000 due to an inability to care for the child.

Mediated by Patil, Pavse had purchased the child from Chandrakant Waghmare. However, facing difficulties in raising the child, Pavse decided to sell him for Rs 40,000. Chogle agreed to purchase the child, providing an advance of Rs 5,000 and planning to pay the remaining Rs 35,000 in June 2024. Unfortunately, the child fell ill, leading to hospital admission and the revelation of the entire trafficking scheme.

Bhoiwada police reported that a meeting, attended by the Deputy Sarpanch and other key figures, took place to finalize the child's sale for Rs 40,000. The participants included Bhaskar Chaulkar, Deputy Sarpanch, Tukaram Rama Patil, Lakshmi Patil, Deepti Pavse, Chandrakant Waghmare, and Shevanti Waghmare. The decision to sell the child was made during this meeting.

