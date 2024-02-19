Mumbai Woman Asks Man To Remove 'Brothel' Slur On Her Dance Video, Cops Intervene After Help Sought

X @shruteeeh, @Prateek_Aaryan

Mumbai: A woman, Shruti Parija, sought Mumbai police's help after a social media X user, Prateek Aaryan, referred to her dance video as kotha performance (a term used in Hindi which translates to brothel). Parija alleged that despite numerous requests, Aaryan refused to remove the video from his X account.

The controversy started when Aaryan posted a video of Parija dancing at a college event, criticising the cultural standards of Indian schools and colleges.

Back Forth Of Verbal Exchange Between Aaryan and Parija

The back and forth of verbal exchange then began, Parija, a choreographer by profession was apparently invited to a college fest to judge a dance show. She was approached by the audience to dance on stage as she was the judge of the dance show wherein the video was taken, Parija clarified in her X post.

I’m glad there are actually people calling shit out.

Again to clarify, I’m not associated with that college. I’m a professional choreographer.

My only polite request to @Prateek_Aaryan is to take down my video. I haven’t threatened or even outraged at him ☺️ — Shruti Parija (@shruteeeh) February 16, 2024

Parija then commented on Aaryan's post, pleading for removing the post as it was reposted without her consent and damaged her reputation. Although, adamant Aaryan defended his stance, claiming that his opinion targeted Indian educational institutions, not Parija personally. Despite their exchange, Aaryan refused to take down the post.

Amid the dispute, Aaryan accused Parija of resorting to threats and legal action against him. However, Aaryan ignored her request to remove the video.

Firstly, this video isn't your intellectual property; you don't own the rights, you're only a participant.



Secondly, under fair use for criticism, views, and opinions, I can use any content available in the public domain without claiming ownership.



Thirdly, if you had politely… https://t.co/3w5wBxnli8 — Prateekaaryan 𝕏 (@Prateek_Aaryan) February 16, 2024

Supriya Parija then tagged Mumbai Police's X handle and said that she made requests to Aaryan to take down the video but he "refused".

After endless requests made to @Prateek_Aaryan to take my video down from his post where he is comparing the stage I’m dancing on as a kotha, in turn defaming me and damaging my reputation , he has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead. https://t.co/ttwcPmclXE — Shruti Parija (@shruteeeh) February 17, 2024

"After endless requests made to Prateek Aaryan to take my video down from his post where he is comparing the stage I'm dancing on as a kotha, in turn defaming me and damaging my reputation, he has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead," she wrote. The police responded to her post and sought her contact details to speak to her about the matter.

Matter Resorts But Video Still Available, Claims Parija

On Sunday Parija said that the media in Aaryan's post has finally been disabled as a result of a copyright claim.

"Although the video hasn't been taken down by him and might still be available in this post in some areas," Parija said in her latest post.