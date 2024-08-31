Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Kalyan-Based Sculptor Jaydeep Apte’s Whereabouts Unknown; Police Intensify Search

Thane: The Kalyan-based artist, Jaydeep Apte, who crafted the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue that collapsed in Sindhudurg, is still at large. The Malvan police and crime branch arrived at Apte’s house for inquiry on Thursday and recorded the statements of his wife and family members. They also collected the CCTV footage of the building where Apte resides.

Office-Bearers Of The Sambhaji Brigade Protest Outside Jaydeep Apte's House

According to sources, local police personnel have been deployed at his house. Sources said the family had left for Shahpur (the maternal residence of Apte’s wife) when the FIR was registered in the matter. In their absence, the office-bearers of the Sambhaji Brigade staged a brief demonstration at the house. They carried Apte’s photo and threw eggs at it and at his residence. The family returned only on Thursday. When contacted, the family said they are experiencing “extreme sorrow” and refused to comment.

Manhunt Launched For Jaydeep Apte

Meanwhile, the Malvan police have launched a manhunt for Apte. A team has alerted all informers and checked all the hotels, farmhouses, lodges, and boarding houses. After the structure collapsed, the Malvan police filed an FIR against Apte and structural engineer Chetan Patil, who was also part of the project, on a complaint of the Public Works Department (PWD). The statue was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December last year.

About Jaydeep Apte

Apte began his journey in the world of art at JJ School of Arts, where he completed his diploma in sculpting and modelling. He then opened his own workshop in Kalyan, where he earlier created the statue of Mahatma Gandhi’s son Manilal for the Dandi memorial in Gujarat, among others.