Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Quiz 2022: How much do you know about the great Maratha King?

On February 19 every year, birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti or Shivaji Jayanti is celebrated in honour of the founder of the Maratha Kingdom. This year marks the 392nd birth anniversary of the great Maratha. Chhatrapati Shivaji was one of the bravest, progressive and sensible monarchs of India.

Shivaji Jayanti is mainly a Maharashtrian holiday celebrated as a festival. A public holiday in the state is observed on this day. The day is celebrated with much enthusiasm and pride.

The Maratha King was known for his bravery on the battlefield and compassion towards his ryots. He was a true king who felt for the needy and poor and established a great rule in his region.

Shivaji Maharaj was named after the local Goddess Shivai, who blessed his mother by fulfilling her prayers for a son. He played a significant role in uniting the Maratha chiefs of the Mayal, Konkan, and Desh regions. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's role and contribution in Indian history make him a hero of the country.

While most of us already know about the great Maratha King's birth date, place of birth, family, take this quiz now to check if you know more about the unforgettable king:

1. Shivaji learned moral and spiritual values by reading these two epics

[A]Illiad and Odyssey

[B]Vedas and Upanishads

[C] Mahabharatha and Ramayana

[D] None of the above

2. Who was Shivaji’s Guru?



[A]Swami Samartha Ramadas

[B]Baji Prabhu Deshpande

[C]Tanaji Malusare

[D]Shahji Bhosale

3. Whom did Shivaji Maharaj defeat in the Battle of Purandar?

[A]Murad Baksh

[B]Farradkhan

[C]Afzal Khan

[D]Fattekhan

4. On whom did Shivaji launched a surprise attack in April 1663 in Pune?



[A]Nasiri Khan

[B]Kartalab Khan

[C]Afzal Khan

[D]Shaista Khan

5. Which wealthy Mughal trading centre did Shivaji attack in 1664?



[A]Bijapur

[B]Pune

[C]Surat

[D]Ahmadnagar

6. Which treaty was signed between Shivaji and Jai Singh on 11 June 1665?



[A]Treaty Of Purandar

[B]Treaty Of Surat

[C]Treaty Of Surat

[D]Treaty Of Bujapur

Answers: 1-C, 2-A, 3-D, 4-D, 5-C, 6-D

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 11:12 AM IST