Mumbai

Updated on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:57 AM IST

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje to start statewide tour over Maratha quota

Sanjay Jog
Mumbai: BJP MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale | (PTI Photo)

BJP Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje will launch a state-wide tour from October 25 from the Raigad fort to press for the restoration of Maratha quota in education and government jobs across Maharashtra. “The state government did nothing after the assurance. The government has not fulfilled its promises,” he noted.

Sambhajiraje said the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) should be provided reservation in education. “I have written letters to the Chief Minister. However, the decision can’t be kept pending citing the coronavirus pandemic,” he said, adding that the Maratha reservation issue needs to be looked into by the cabinet sub-committee. “However, there has been no reply to my correspondence…,” he said.

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:57 AM IST
