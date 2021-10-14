Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje to start statewide tour over Maratha quota

BJP Rajya Sabha member Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje will launch a state-wide tour from October 25 from the Raigad fort to press for the restoration of Maratha quota in education and government jobs across Maharashtra. “The state government did nothing after the assurance. The government has not fulfilled its promises,” he noted.

Sambhajiraje said the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) should be provided reservation in education. “I have written letters to the Chief Minister. However, the decision can’t be kept pending citing the coronavirus pandemic,” he said, adding that the Maratha reservation issue needs to be looked into by the cabinet sub-committee. “However, there has been no reply to my correspondence…,” he said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 14, 2021, 12:57 AM IST