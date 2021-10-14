Chembur: Four people loot jewelry shop in broad daylight, case registered

The police have registered a theft case against four people for committing theft at a jewelry shop in Chembur on Thursday afternoon. The four threatening the worker at the shop with a knife and fake gun took away gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 4 lakhs.

The police said the incident took place at 1pm in broad daylight at Alankar jewelers based at old barrack, Chembur colony, Mahul Road, Chembur. "During the time of the incident the owner had left for lunch and a worker was present at the shop. As per the statement of the worker some four people entered the shop with a fake gun and a knife. They started threatening him, when he tried to stop them. He was attacked with a knife on his hand and injured. The four took away the gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 4 lakh," said a police officer.

The Chembur have registered a theft case against the four people. The Chembur police and Mumbai crime branch are parallely investigating the case by scrutinizing the CCTV footage and developing a local network to trace the accused.

Amar Desai, assistant commissioner of police, Chembur division confirmed about the theft and said investigation is going on.

