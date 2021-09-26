Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly raped in Chembur area after being threatened with an iron rod

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Chembur area after being threatened with an iron rod, said Mumbai police official.

A case has been registered at Chembur police station on the survivor's statement and the accused has been arrested. He will be produced before court today, official added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Thane Police on Saturday informed that the survivor who was hospitalised after being allegedly gang-raped in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra recently, has been discharged.

On September 23, Thane Police registered a case against 33 people for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, several times over a period of 9-months, in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

In a statement, police said 28 of the 33 accused have been arrested.

Police informed that of the 28 arrested accused, two were minors and have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Bhiwandi.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:28 AM IST