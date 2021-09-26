Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly raped in Chembur area after being threatened with an iron rod

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Chembur area after being threatened with an iron rod, said Mumbai police official.
A case has been registered at Chembur police station on the survivor's statement and the accused has been arrested. He will be produced before court today, official added.
Let us know! 👂— HubSpot (@HubSpot)
What type of content would you like to see from us this year?
Meanwhile, Thane Police on Saturday informed that the survivor who was hospitalised after being allegedly gang-raped in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra recently, has been discharged.
On September 23, Thane Police registered a case against 33 people for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, several times over a period of 9-months, in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district.
In a statement, police said 28 of the 33 accused have been arrested.
Police informed that of the 28 arrested accused, two were minors and have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Bhiwandi.
Further probe in the matter is underway.
(With agency inputs)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)