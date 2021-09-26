e-Paper Get App

Single-day rise of 28,326 infections, 260 fatalities pushes India's COVID-19 tally to 3,36,52,745 cases, death toll to 4,46,918: Govt
Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 11:28 AM IST

Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly raped in Chembur area after being threatened with an iron rod

FPJ Web Desk
Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly raped in Chembur area after being threatened with an iron rod | FPJ

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped in Chembur area after being threatened with an iron rod, said Mumbai police official.

A case has been registered at Chembur police station on the survivor's statement and the accused has been arrested. He will be produced before court today, official added.

Meanwhile, Thane Police on Saturday informed that the survivor who was hospitalised after being allegedly gang-raped in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra recently, has been discharged.

On September 23, Thane Police registered a case against 33 people for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl, several times over a period of 9-months, in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district.

In a statement, police said 28 of the 33 accused have been arrested.

Police informed that of the 28 arrested accused, two were minors and have been sent to a juvenile correctional facility in Bhiwandi.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

(With agency inputs)

