Chandrapur accident: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to kin of deceased

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of 9 persons who died in an accident at Ajaypur on the Chandrapur-Mool Highway.

The amount will be paid from the Chief Minister's relief fund.Nine persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision on Thursday night between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur city of Maharashtra. The fire was controlled by around 4 am on Friday, the police officials informed.

According to Chandrapur's Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sudhir Nandanwar, the accident occurred on Thursday around 10.30 pm close to Ajaypur, on Chandrapur-Mul Road. A fuel tanker was going from Chandrapur towards Mul and a truck transporting logs of wood was coming from Gadchiroli.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 03:00 PM IST