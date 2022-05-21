Chandrapur accident: CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to kin of deceased

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of 9 persons who died in an accident at Ajaypur on the Chandrapur-Mool Highway.
The amount will be paid from the Chief Minister's relief fund.Nine persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision on Thursday night between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur city of Maharashtra. The fire was controlled by around 4 am on Friday, the police officials informed.
According to Chandrapur's Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sudhir Nandanwar, the accident occurred on Thursday around 10.30 pm close to Ajaypur, on Chandrapur-Mul Road. A fuel tanker was going from Chandrapur towards Mul and a truck transporting logs of wood was coming from Gadchiroli.
Nine persons were charred to death in a fire that broke out following a collision on Thursday night between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur city of Maharashtra. The fire was controlled by around 4 am on Friday, the police officials informed.
According to Chandrapur's Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sudhir Nandanwar, the accident occurred on Thursday around 10.30 pm close to Ajaypur, on Chandrapur-Mul Road. A fuel tanker was going from Chandrapur towards Mul and a truck transporting logs of wood was coming from Gadchiroli.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)