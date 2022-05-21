Weather Update: Pune likely to witness light rainfall till May 22, says IMD

As Pune witnessed its first spell of pre-monsoon showers on Thursday, the day temperature reported a significant drop on Friday, data from India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated.

On Friday, the day temperature in Pune city was 32.6 degrees Celsius which was 4.1 degrees cooler than normal.

Meanwhile, night temperature in Pune city was 1.1 degrees warmer than normal, at 24.3 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are also likely in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Latur, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur, IMD's forecast had said.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the monsoon is expected to arrive between the first and second week of next month, the India Meteorological Department has said.

On Friday, Mumbai, Thane, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada experienced cloudy weather conditions due to movement of multi-layered low medium clouds in these regions, ahead of the pre-monsoon season.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Santacruz were 33.6°C and 29°C respectively, with relative humidity at 69 per cent. In Colaba, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 32.6°C and 27.5°C respectively, with relative humidity at 82 per cent.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 02:19 PM IST