Chandrapur: Distressed woman COVID-19 patient dies, video goes viral

Chandrapur: The video of a coronavirus- infected woman gasping for breath and then dying at a facility in Chandrapur in Maharashtra on Saturday went viral on social media, prompting the district administration to call for a report on the incident while some protesters flayed the administration for lack of health infrastructure in the district.

In the video, the woman, who had been admitted to the facility but was waiting for allotment of bed, can be seen pleading that she needed oxygen facilities quickly to survive.

District Collector Ajay Gulhane said he had forwarded the video to the dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and the civil surgeon at the civil hospital here and asked them to submit a report.

The COVID-19 facility is housed in GMCH.

Meanwhile, groups affiliated to the Congress carried out protests at the GMCH over lack of medical facilities at the COVID centre and asked guardian minister and senior party colleague Vijay Wadettiwar to ensure such shortcomings are overcome soon so that patients do not have to pay with their lives.