'Chakki peesing': When Devendra Fadnavis threatened to jail his deputy Ajit Pawar

Immediately after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister for the second consecutive term along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar, Twitter erupted and dug out Fadanvis' old tweets and videos crticising and mocking his current deputy.
In a video going viral, Devendra Fadnavis can be heard describing what Ajit Pawar would be doing in prison after the election.
Quoting a dialogue from the blockbuster movie Sholay's, Fadnavis had said,”Ajit dada would be Chakki peesing, and peesing and peesing”.
It was in the run-up to 2014's Maharashtra assembly election, the BJP had launched scathing attacks on Ajit Pawar, who is facing investigations in a Rs 20,000-crore irrigation scam that allegedly took place during his tenure as Maharashtra's water resource minister.
Fadnavis had also tweeted,” The BJP will never, never, never have any alliance with NCP. Rumours are motivated. We exposed their corruption in Assembly. Others were silent.”
Both the Chief Minister and the BJP seems to have forgotten their previous comments but Twitter never does.
