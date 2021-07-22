Maharashtra: CET portal for Class 11 FYJC admission shut, students to be notified once technical issues are resolved

For the third day in a row, Class 10 students have not been able to fill application forms for the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Class 11 First Year Junior College (FYJC) because the portal http://cet.mh-ssc.ac.in/ has been shut temporarily due to technical issues.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said students will be notified soon when technical issues are resolved and will be given additional time to fill application forms.

Since 11.30 am on July 20, students have been trying to fill application forms on the CET portal but the website displays a message stating, "The portal has been shut temporarily due to technical issues." MSBSHSE had earlier said that the portal would be open only till July 26, 2021.



But on Wednesday night, the MSBSHSE released a circular stating, "The CET portal is currently shut due to technical issues. Students will be informed once technical issues are resolved. Students will be given additional time to fill application forms."



Dinkar Patil, chairman of MSBSHSE said, "The technical team is working on resolving the issue. Students need not worry as they will be given additional time to fill forms for CET."