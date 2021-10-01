Centre should not discriminate while providing aid for natural calamities: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday, said the Central government should not discriminate between states while providing aid for natural calamities. His reaction came amidst the floods in Maharashtra, which damaged more than 11 lakh hectare of farmland.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the Centre had sanctioned only Rs 1,100 crore of the Rs 7,700 crore aid demanded by the state government to deal with the damages caused by various natural calamities this year. “Wadettiwar said that the dues are worth Rs 8,000 to Rs 9,000 crore,’’ Pawar quoted.

He added that the government is in talks with insurance companies to disburse the payment early to the farmers. It will help them tide over the present crisis. “The government has been collecting information. It will take a call on providing assistance by the NDRF and SDRF criteria. The Centre has given a Rs 3000 crore package to few states without their demand. It should not discriminate,” he opined.

State Congress chief Nana Patole had accused the Narendra Modi government of indulging in favouritism and not providing necessary help to the state, which faced at least three natural calamities in the last one year.

Meanwhile, Wadettiwar said the state government will announce a wet drought in some districts severely hit by torrential rainfall and floods. He added that the government will take a decision once the damage is assessed.

