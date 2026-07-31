Centre Advises RERA Authorities To Grant Four-Month Extension For Real Estate Projects Affected By West Asia Conflict | Pixabay

Mumbai: The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has advised all state Real Estate Regulatory Authorities (RERAs) to consider granting a four-month extension to the registration and completion timelines of eligible real estate projects affected by disruptions arising from the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In an advisory issued on July 31, the ministry said it had received representations from various stakeholders in the real estate sector highlighting that the prevailing situation in West Asia had adversely affected global supply chains, leading to shortages of construction materials and delays in project execution.

The ministry noted that the Department of Expenditure under the Ministry of Finance, through an Office Memorandum dated April 29, 2026, had classified the ongoing West Asia situation as "war" for the purpose of invoking the Force Majeure clause.

Referring to the provisions of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), the advisory stated that Section 6 permits the extension of registration of a real estate project in cases of Force Majeure, which specifically includes "war" affecting the regular development of a project.

The ministry also cited Section 7(3) of the Act, which empowers the Real Estate Regulatory Authority to allow a project's registration to remain in force, instead of revoking it, subject to conditions deemed appropriate in the interest of homebuyers.

In view of the delays attributed to the Force Majeure conditions arising from the West Asia conflict, the ministry has advised all RERA authorities to issue suitable orders or directions extending the registration and corresponding completion timelines of registered real estate projects whose original, revised or previously extended completion date falls on or after February 28, 2026, by a period of four months.

To simplify the process, the advisory further suggests that state RERA authorities may issue a common order or direction covering all eligible projects, instead of requiring developers to submit separate applications for each project and obtaining individual extension orders.

The ministry said the advisory has been issued with the approval of the Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs.

Hitesh Thakkar, Vice President Naredco Maharashtra and Managing Partner Prem Group of Real estate company in Mumbai said, “This advisory is a significant and much-needed relief for the real estate sector. We sincerely thank the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs and the Government of Maharashtra for recognising the challenges arising from global disruptions and responding with a practical solution. We also appreciate the sustained efforts of NAREDCO National in pursuing this issue with the Government. We are hopeful that MahaRERA will implement the advisory promptly through a common order so that eligible projects receive timely relief, benefiting developers and homebuyers alike.”

The move is expected to provide relief to developers facing construction delays due to supply chain disruptions while enabling regulatory authorities to address the impact of the global situation through a uniform approach under the provisions of RERA.