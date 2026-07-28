Mumbai Infra Update: Underground Tunnelling For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road To Begin As BMC Readies First TBM

The first Tunnel Boring Machine for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road is ready, with underground excavation expected to begin this weekend | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: Construction of the underground stretch of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) is set to begin this weekend, marking a major milestone for the project.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed assembling the first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) at Goregaon and is awaiting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' nod to begin the tunnelling work.

Underground Corridor Takes Shape

The 12.20-km GMLR project is set to significantly improve connectivity between Mumbai's western suburbs and the Eastern Express Highway. The project's key challenge is a 6.65-km twin tunnel running from Film City under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, forest areas, hillocks, and the Tulsi-Vihar catchment zones before reaching Khindipada in Mulund.

The GMLR project is set to enter a crucial phase as two Japanese-made TBMs take up the challenge of boring a 4.45-km underground corridor. The first machine, positioned on the northern alignment, will excavate the carriageway linking Goregaon to Mulund, with the second TBM expected to join after assembly. The tunnelling milestone comes nearly a year after the TBMs began arriving in Mumbai in July 2025.

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Project Targeted For 2028

With an estimated cost of nearly Rs 14,000 crore, the GMLR project is targeted for completion by 2028. The 12.2-km project will be executed in four phases, beginning with road widening, followed by flyover construction in the western suburbs and the TBM-driven twin tunnels. The subsequent phases include a road-over-bridge at Nahur and an elevated flyover with cloverleaf interchanges extending up to Airoli.

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