Mumbai Infra Update: BMC To Begin TBM Work On Kasheli-Mulund Water Tunnel By September; 7.13-Km Project Targeted For 2030 Completion

The BMC is set to begin tunnel boring for the Kasheli-Mulund water tunnel, a major project aimed at improving Mumbai's water distribution network | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, July 22: Mumbai's ambitious Kasheli (Bhiwandi)-Mulund Octroi Naka water tunnel project is set to enter its most crucial phase, with tunnel boring using a Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) scheduled to begin by September. The 7.13-km-long, 4.5-metre-diameter tunnel is expected to be completed by October 2030.

The project is part of the BMC's plan to improve the efficiency of the city's water distribution system by reducing transmission losses through a new underground water conveyance network.

TBM Work To Begin

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar reviewed the project during a site visit and directed officials to maintain the pace of work while ensuring quality, safety and adherence to timelines. The tunnel has been under construction since September 2024.

According to civic officials, all components of the 5.3-metre-diameter TBM, along with the 14-km-long conveyor system required for excavation, have reached the project site. At Kasheli, excavation of the 128-metre-deep recovery shaft, which will be used to retrieve the TBM after tunnelling, has progressed to a depth of 27 metres.

At the Mulund end, the 134-metre-deep launching shaft has been completed, along with excavation of the 95-metre assembly tunnel, the 40-metre tail tunnel and the 25-metre tube tunnel. RCC lining work for the shaft has also commenced.

Bangar said the project will provide an additional underground corridor to carry water from the Bhatsa system, helping reduce transmission losses and improve the reliability of Mumbai's water supply. He directed officials to complete the project as per schedule and maintain the highest standards of construction quality and safety.

Wastewater Tunnel Progresses

Meanwhile, the BMC's underground tunnel project to transport tertiary-treated wastewater has reached a key milestone, with tunnel boring for the 11.61-km Ghatkopar–Bhandup tunnel scheduled to begin in January 2027.

To expand the reuse of treated wastewater, the BMC is constructing two dedicated conveyance tunnels linking Ghatkopar STP to the Bhandup Complex and Dharavi STP to Ghatkopar STP.

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For the Ghatkopar–Bhandup stretch, excavation of the 175-metre-deep Bhandup shaft has reached 136 metres, while work has progressed to 8 metres and 25 metres at the two shafts within the Bhandup STP.

Once completed, the tunnel will carry tertiary-treated water for industrial and other non-potable uses, reducing dependence on potable water and strengthening Mumbai's water sustainability.

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