Mumbai Malad STP Upgrade On Track For July 2028 Completion, To Boost Sewage Treatment Capacity | FPJ Photo

Mumbai: Despite delays due to lengthy land acquisition and environmental clearances, the upgradation of Sewage treatment plant (STP) at Malad is on track. The project is expected to be completed by July 2028. The new plant will treat 454 Million Litres per day (MLD) of sewage through secondary treatment, while 227 MLD will undergo an additional tertiary treatment process.

Ashwini Bhide Inspects Project Site

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide inspected the 454 MLD Malad STP on Saturday and directed contractors to strictly adhere to construction timelines and quality standards. She also instructed officials to fast-track the completion of seven under-construction STPs across Mumbai to improve the quality of wastewater discharged into the sea.

The Malad project has a six-year construction period followed by 15 years of operation and maintenance. The plant will use Sequential Batch Reactor technology to provide secondary treatment to 454 MLD of sewage daily, with 227 MLD also receiving tertiary treatment.

New Plant To Improve Coastal Water Quality

The existing Malad facility currently carries out only primary treatment before releasing sewage into the creek. The upgraded plant will include Class A sludge treatment and generate electricity from biogas produced during the treatment process. Once operational, the plants are expected to improve coastal water quality and marine ecology while benefiting residents across Dahisar, Borivli, Kandivli, Malad and Goregaon.

Bhide also reviewed the progress of the remaining STPs and directed contractors to complete the projects within schedule. The BMC is constructing seven STPs at Worli (500 MLD), Bandra (360 MLD), Malad (454 MLD), Ghatkopar (337 MLD), Dharavi (418 MLD), Bhandup (215 MLD) and Versova (180 MLD), offering a combined treatment capacity of 2,464 MLD per day.Along with the operational 37 MLD Colaba STP, Mumbai’s total sewage treatment capacity will rise to 2,501 MLD.

The targeted completion timelines are: Ghatkopar and Versova – July 2026, Bhandup – August 2026, Worli, Bandra and Dharavi – July 2027, and Malad – July 2028. This ambitious project to upgrade seven STPs—stalled for nearly two decades—was awarded in May 2022 at a cost of Rs. 27,309.83 crore.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/