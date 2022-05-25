Central Railway's Vistadome coaches receive overwhelming response

Vistadome coaches | Photo: ANI

The newly installed Vista Dome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breath-taking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proved to be a hit.

Central Railway has registered an occupancy of 49,896 passengers registering revenue of Rs. 6.44 crore between October 2021 to May 2022.

The CSMT- Madgaon- CSMT Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of more than 100% with 18,693 passengers, registering revenue of Rs. 3.70 crore.

The CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Queen has registered an occupancy of 99% in the Up direction i.e from Pune to Mumbai with revenue of Rs. 1.63 Core and the Deccan Express with 100% occupancy i.e. 16,453 passengers and revenue of Rs.1.11 crores.

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of more such coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with effect from 26.6.2021. Due to huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai -Pune route was attached to Deccan Queen on 15.8.2021.

The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass rooftop, have a number of extra-ordinary features such as wide window panes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, GPS based info system, Multiple Television Screens, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc and last but not the least, a viewing gallery.