Central Railway to Run Weekly Superfast Special Trains Between Mumbai and Tuticorin | representative pic

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced the operation of weekly superfast special trains connecting Mumbai and Tuticorin.

The train details are as follows:

Train Number: 01143 Special Departure from Mumbai: Every Friday at 13:15 hrs Dates: From July 7, 2023, to July 28, 2023 Arrival at Tuticorin: Next day at 23:00 hrs

Train Number: 01144 Special Departure from Tuticorin: Every Sunday at 04:00 hrs Dates: From July 9, 2023, to July 30, 2023 Arrival at Mumbai: Next day at 15:40 hrs

The special trains will make the following stops along the route: Dadar, Kalyan, Lonavala, Pune, Daund, Solapur, Kalaburagi, Wadi, Raichur, Guntakal, Cuddapah, Renigunta Jn, Tiruttani, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram Jn, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuturai, Kumbakonam, Papanasam, Thanjavur, Tiruchchirapali, Dindigul Jn, Madurai Jn, Virudunagar Jn, and Kovilpatti.

The train composition will include 01 AC 2-Tier, 02 AC 3-Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 04 General Second Class coaches, 01 luggage cum guard's brake van, and one Generator Van.

Passengers can make reservations for Train Number 01143 Special starting from July 5, 2023, at all computerized reservation centers and on the official website www.irctc.co.in . Special charges will be applicable for these bookings.

For more detailed information about the timings at each halt for these special trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.

This initiative by Central Railway aims to provide convenient and efficient travel options between Mumbai and Tuticorin, catering to the needs of passengers during the specified period.