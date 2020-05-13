Central Railway to run special train services from May 12, here is the full list of trains

On Tuesday, Central Railway said that it has started special train services from May 12 but on specific routes.
In a statement Central Railway said, "Railways have started special train services from May 12 on specific routes. These special trains will run on specific timings and will be in addition to the Shramik specials for transporting persons which are under operation from May 1."
The Railways further said that other regular passenger services including all mail, express, passenger and Suburban services shall remain cancelled until further notice.
The railways has operated 602 "Shramik Special" trains since May 1 and ferried home seven lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
On Monday, a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the railways will now run 100 "Shramik Special" trains on a daily basis to facilitate faster movement of workers. Of the 575 trains run till 4 pm Tuesday, 463 have reached their destinations and 112 are in transit.
1. Special Train From Howrah To New Delhi - Daily
2. Special Train From New Delhi To Howrah - Daily
3. Special Train From Rajendra Nagar To New Delhi - Daily
4. Special Train From New Delhi To Rajendra Nagar- Daily
5. Special Train From Dilbrugarh To New Delhi - Daily
6. Special Train From New Delhi To Dilbrugah - Daily
7. Special Train From New Delhi To Jammu Tawi - Daily
8. Special Train From Jammu Tawi To New Delhi - Daily
9. Special Train From Bengaluru To New Delhi - Daily
10. Special Train From New Delhi To Bengaluru - Daily
11 Special Train From Thiruvananthapuram To New Delhi- Tuesday, Thursday, Friday
12 Special Train From New Delhi To Thurvananthapuram - Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday
13 Special Train From Chennai Central To New Delhi - Friday and Sunday
14 Special Train From New Delhi To Chennai Central - Wednesday and Frida
15 Special Train From Bilaspur To New Delhi - Monday and Thursday
16 Special Train From New Delhi To Bilaspur -Tuesday and Saturday
17 Special Train From Ranchi To New Delhi - Thursday and Sunday
18 Special Train From New Delhi To Ranchi - Wednesday and Saturday
19 Special Train From Mumbai Central To New Delhi - Daily
20 Special Train From New Delhi To Ranchi - Daily
21 Special Train From Ahmedabad To New Delhi - Daily
22 Special Train From New Delhi To Ahmedabad - Daily
23 Special Train From Agartala To New Delhi - Monday
24 Special Train From New Delhi To Agartala - Wednesday
25 Special Train From Bhubhabeswar To New Delhi - Daily
26 Special Train From New Delhi To Bhubaneswar -Daily
27 Special Train From New Delhi To Madgaon - Friday and Saturday
28 Special Train From Madgaon To New Delhi- Monday and Sunday
29 Special Train From Secundarabad To New Delhi- Wednesday
30 Special Train From New Delhi To Secundadabad - Sunday
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)