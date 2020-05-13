Central Railway to run special train services from May 12, here is the full list of trains

On Tuesday, Central Railway said that it has started special train services from May 12 but on specific routes.

In a statement Central Railway said, "Railways have started special train services from May 12 on specific routes. These special trains will run on specific timings and will be in addition to the Shramik specials for transporting persons which are under operation from May 1."

The Railways further said that other regular passenger services including all mail, express, passenger and Suburban services shall remain cancelled until further notice.