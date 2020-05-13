Mumbai

Updated on

Central Railway to run special train services from May 12, here is the full list of trains

By FPJ Web Desk

Central Railway to run special train services from May 12, here is the full list of trains
Photo Credit: ANI

On Tuesday, Central Railway said that it has started special train services from May 12 but on specific routes.

In a statement Central Railway said, "Railways have started special train services from May 12 on specific routes. These special trains will run on specific timings and will be in addition to the Shramik specials for transporting persons which are under operation from May 1."

The Railways further said that other regular passenger services including all mail, express, passenger and Suburban services shall remain cancelled until further notice.

The railways has operated 602 "Shramik Special" trains since May 1 and ferried home seven lakh migrants stranded in various parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

On Monday, a statement issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the railways will now run 100 "Shramik Special" trains on a daily basis to facilitate faster movement of workers. Of the 575 trains run till 4 pm Tuesday, 463 have reached their destinations and 112 are in transit.

1. Special Train From Howrah To New Delhi - Daily

2. Special Train From New Delhi To Howrah - Daily

3. Special Train From Rajendra Nagar To New Delhi - Daily

4. Special Train From New Delhi To Rajendra Nagar- Daily

5. Special Train From Dilbrugarh To New Delhi - Daily

6. Special Train From New Delhi To Dilbrugah - Daily

7. Special Train From New Delhi To Jammu Tawi - Daily

8. Special Train From Jammu Tawi To New Delhi - Daily

9. Special Train From Bengaluru To New Delhi - Daily

10. Special Train From New Delhi To Bengaluru - Daily

11 Special Train From Thiruvananthapuram To New Delhi- Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

12 Special Train From New Delhi To Thurvananthapuram - Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday

13 Special Train From Chennai Central To New Delhi - Friday and Sunday

14 Special Train From New Delhi To Chennai Central - Wednesday and Frida

15 Special Train From Bilaspur To New Delhi - Monday and Thursday

16 Special Train From New Delhi To Bilaspur -Tuesday and Saturday

17 Special Train From Ranchi To New Delhi - Thursday and Sunday

18 Special Train From New Delhi To Ranchi - Wednesday and Saturday

19 Special Train From Mumbai Central To New Delhi - Daily

20 Special Train From New Delhi To Ranchi - Daily

21 Special Train From Ahmedabad To New Delhi - Daily

22 Special Train From New Delhi To Ahmedabad - Daily

23 Special Train From Agartala To New Delhi - Monday

24 Special Train From New Delhi To Agartala - Wednesday

25 Special Train From Bhubhabeswar To New Delhi - Daily

26 Special Train From New Delhi To Bhubaneswar -Daily

27 Special Train From New Delhi To Madgaon - Friday and Saturday

28 Special Train From Madgaon To New Delhi- Monday and Sunday

29 Special Train From Secundarabad To New Delhi- Wednesday

30 Special Train From New Delhi To Secundadabad - Sunday

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in