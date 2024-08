Central Railway To Run Additional 20 Ganpati Special Trains; Check Details | Representational Image

Central Railway will run 20 Ganpati Special Trains in addition to already announced 202 Ganpati Special Trains taking the figure to a total of 222 Ganpati Special Trains so far for the benefit of Ganpati devotees during the ensuing Ganpati Festival as per details given below:

1) LTT Mumbai-Ratnagiri Bi-Weekly Specials (8 Services)

01031 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 20:00 hrs on 06.09.2024, 07.09.2024, 13.09.2024 & 14.09.2024 and will arrive Ratnagiri at 04:50 hrs next day. (4 Trips)

01032 special will depart Ratnagiri at 08:40 hrs on 07.09.2024, 08.09.2024, 14.09.2024 & 15.09.2024 and will arrive LTT Mumbai at 17:15 hrs same day. (4 Trips)

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 2 AC-II Tier, 6 AC-IIITier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second class including 1 Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator Car. (21 LHB Coaches)

2) Panvel-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (4 Services)

01443 special will depart Panvel at 04:40 hrs on 08.09.2024 & 15.09.2024 and will arrive Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day. (2 Trips)

01444 special will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs on 07.09.2024 & 14.09.2024 and will arrive Panvel at 01:30 hrs next day. (2 Trips)

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van. (22 ICF Coaches)

3) Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (4 Services)

01447 special will depart Pune at 00:25 hrs on 07.09.2024 & 14.09.2024 and will arrive Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day. (2 Trips)

01448 special will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs on 08.09.2024 & 15.09.2024 and will arrive Pune at 05:00 hrs next day. (2 Trips)

Halts: Chinchvad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition: 1 AC-II Tier, 4 AC-III Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 General Second class including 2 Guard’s Brake Van. (22 ICF Coaches)

4) Panvel-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (2 Services)

01441 special will depart Panvel at 04:40 hrs on 11.09.2024 and will arrive Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day. (1 Trip)

01442 special will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs on 10.09.2024 and will arrive Panvel at 01:30 hrs next day. (1 Trip)

Halts: Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition: 3 AC-II Tier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car. (20 LHB Coaches)

5) Pune-Ratnagiri Weekly Specials (2 Services)

01445 special will depart Pune at 00:25 hrs on 10.09.2024 and will arrive Ratnagiri at 11:50 hrs same day. (1 Trip)

01446 special will depart Ratnagiri at 17:50 hrs on 11.09.2024 and will arrive Pune at 05:00 hrs next day. (1 Trip)

Halts: Chinchvad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karajadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

Composition: 3 AC-II Tier, 15 AC-III Tier, 1 Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car. (20 LHB Coaches)

Reservations: Bookings for above all Ganpati Specials Trains will open on 07.08.2024 on special charges at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App