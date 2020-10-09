Central Railway to resume Pune-Lonavala local trains from October 12: Here's full list of trains

The Central Railway said that special suburban trains and stations are regularly sanitized and cleaned to upkeep proper hygiene.

The local trains were suspended for the general public since the lockdown began on March 22. The Western Railway and Central Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over the mainline and Harbour line on June 15. These special suburban services were only for general passengers/public and were strictly meant for ‘essential staff’ as identified by the state government. Those working in the private sector cannot use them, due to which most of them are struggling to reach their workplaces.

The Central Railway has appealed to people not to believe any rumours and rush to the stations as the trains are only for essential workers. "Others are requested not to rush to the stations. The public is requested not to believe any rumours. All commuters as permitted by Government of Maharashtra to adhere social distancing norms and wear mask, while boarding, alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains," Central Railway said in a statement.

Check out the full list of trains below:

Special local departure Pune 08.05 hrs arrival Lonavala 09.30 hrs (stoppage, timings same as 99810 local service)

Special local departure Lonavala 17.30 hrs arrival Pune 19.00 hrs (stoppage, timings same as 99819 local service except Pune arrival 1900 hrs instead of 18.50 hrs)

Special local departure Lonavala 08.20 hrs arrival Pune 09.45 hrs (stoppage, timings same as 99807 local service)

Special local departure Pune 18.02 hrs arrival Lonavala 19.27 hrs (stoppage, timings same as 99826 local service)