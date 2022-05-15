Central Railway to operate mega block today; check details here

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block o­n its suburban sections today, May 15 for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works.

The details of the block are as follows:

Matunga - Mulund Up and Dn slow lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Dn slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.32 pm will be diverted o­n Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations after that re-diverted o­n Dn slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up slow services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted o­n Up fast line at Mulund will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations and further re-diverted o­n Up slow line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up and Dn harbour line Between Kurla and Vashi stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/ Belapur/ Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.54 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 3.47 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel-Vashi- Panvel section during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Thane-Vashi/ Nerul stations from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Mega Block on 15.5.2022 pic.twitter.com/kqkuWDbeGK — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 15, 2022

