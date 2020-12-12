Central Railway to operate Mega Block on its suburban sections tomorrow (December 12)

Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Dn fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at all stations between Thane and Kalyan stations.

Up fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund halting as per their respective schedule halts.

Panvel-Vashi Up & Dn Harbour Lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Including Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain cancelled.

Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-Harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi stations during the block period.