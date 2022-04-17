Central Railway to boost overall system on existing Vasai-Diva-Panvel route

The plans for augmenting the rail network in Mumbai’s Metropolitan Region will get a fillip until the long term plan gets a go-ahead as it’s stuck in a fight between the Maharashtra government and Indian Railways. The Central Railway has decided to boost the overall system on the existing Vasai-Diva-Panvel route on which they are currently running shuttle services and Goods trains.

According to Central Railway authorities, plans are in place to install automatic signalling systems, reduce the gaps between two signal poles, improve the condition of railway stations and carry out necessary augmentation works on that route network. Once these works are complete, the CR authorities will also increase the number of shuttle or MEMU services for passengers at a later stage.

Speaking exclusively to FPJ, Anil Kumar Lahoti, the General Manager of CR said that they have drawn out plans for enhancing the signalling system and other necessary works on the Vasai-Diva-Panvel corridor.

Sources said that at present the signal poles are at least 1 km apart or at stretches even more. However, for efficient train running in suburban systems, they are looking at having these signal poles at distances of 450-750 meters apart from automatic signalling systems. Plus, the facilities at the stations will also be upgraded. There are some 9 stations on the existing network which will be increased to 21 stations between Vasai and Panvel.

Meanwhile, in the long run, a new suburban corridor on Vasai-Diva-Panvel has been proposed at a cost of Rs 1087 crore. According to the new plan, it will take four years for completion from the day of construction. Most likely AC locals are expected to operate on the corridor. The MRVC has proposed to install automatic signalling on the section between Vasai and Diva and build a 4.5-km-long chord line between Nilaje and Kopar, which will cut train travel between Vasai and Panvel by around 15 to 20 minutes.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 09:48 PM IST