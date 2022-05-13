Central Railway RPF rescue 502 children in 4 months

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central Railway has rescued 504 children in coordination with Govt. Railway police and other frontline railway staff from railway station platforms under Central Railway in the past 4 months i.e. from January-2022 to April – 2022 as part of “Operation Nanhe Farishte”.

These include 330 boys and 174 girls, who were reunited with their parents with the help of NGOs like childline.

The children who come to the railway station without informing their families, due to some fight or some family issues or in search of better life or glamour of the city are reunited after being found by trained RPF personnel.

These RPF personnel connect with the children, understand their problems and counsel them to reunite with their parents. Many of the parents have expressed their deep gratitude for this noble service of the Railways.

The Division –wise breakup of Children rescued from January to April 2022 over Central Railway is as under:

Mumbai Division of Central Railway registered the highest 285 cases of child rescue during the year 2022 from January to April, which includes 206 boys and 79 girls.

Pune Division registered 71 children rescue cases includes 50 boys and 21 girls

Bhusaval Division registered 92 cases of children rescue includes 47 boys and 45 girls

Nagpur Division registered 32 cases of children rescue includes 12 boys and 20 girls

Solapur Division registered 24 cases of children rescue includes 15 boys and 9 girls

During last year i.e. 2021 from January to December, Central Railway RPF in coordination with GRP and other frontline railway staff has rescued 971 children including 603 boys and 368 girls.

Also, the Railways have recently signed a MoU with Association for Voluntary Action (AVA) to work on the project to end human trafficking through railways in the country.

This association also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan, which is associated with Noble laureate Kailash Satyarthy’s Children foundation. The RPF has launched “Operation AAHT” (Action Against Human Trafficking) to take stringent action against human trafficking through rail and has been rescuing victims of Human Trafficking from the clutches of traffickers.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:13 PM IST