Heavy traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as trailer-truck overturns

A trailer-truck overturned near the traffic police post at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, today morning, reports from ABP Majha stated. The driver of the vehicle was killed in the mishap.
Following the accident, heavy traffic was observed on the expressway.
On the way to Mumbai near Khalapur toll, the queue of vehicles stretched for nearly one and a half to two kilometres, the report said.
On the roads again,on our way to #Hyderabad! Heavy traffic on Mumbai #Pune #Expressway 😅 #longdrive #workmodeon #gratitude💫 #longdrive #happyme🥰 #focused pic.twitter.com/tqZVtQp5IC— Sonal Soni (@sonalyou) May 13, 2022
Mumbai Pune way Traffic jam.— Cuckoo Chickoo (@Sunny_Again) May 13, 2022
For more than 20min on same place hardly moved at all.#MumbaiPuneExpressway #Traffic @PuneRTO @lonavalarto@nitin_gadkari pic.twitter.com/ID0XmYm5W7
