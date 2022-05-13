Heavy traffic on Mumbai-Pune Expressway as trailer-truck overturns

A trailer-truck overturned near the traffic police post at Borghat on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, today morning, reports from ABP Majha stated. The driver of the vehicle was killed in the mishap.

Following the accident, heavy traffic was observed on the expressway.

On the way to Mumbai near Khalapur toll, the queue of vehicles stretched for nearly one and a half to two kilometres, the report said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 12:08 PM IST