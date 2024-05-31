Central Railway Provides TRD Staff With Dielectric Shoes As Safety Measure To Avoid Electric Shock Incidents |

Mumbai: Central Railway has pioneered in providing its Traction Distribution Department (TRD) workmen team working on Over Head Equipment, Power Supply Installations, Substation Installations and other major electric works with Special Dielectric shoes as safety measure to avoid incidents of electric shocks during work.

This is the first of its kind on Indian Railways and Central Railway has the distinction of being the First Zonal Railway to provide these Special Dielectric shoes to its staff. Dielectric Shoes are essential safety equipment for technicians working near live electrical equipment, including those working underground or on overhead lines. Central Railway has procured these special shoes from Malaysia.

The Class-3 model of Dielectric Shoes provide protection upto 33KV electric current and cost Rs.20,000/- + taxes wheareas the Class-2 model provides protection upto 17KV electric current and cost Rs.10,000/- + taxes.