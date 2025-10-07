Central Railway Honours 11 Employees With Safety Awards For Exemplary Alertness And Dedication

Vijay Kumar, General Manager, Central Railway felicitated 11 Central Railway employees i.e. 2 from Mumbai Division, 2 from Pune Division, 2 from Solapur Division, 2 from Nagpur Division and 3 from Bhusaval Division with Safety Award in a function held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai on 07.10.2025.

The Safety awards were presented in recognition of the respective employee’s alertness during duty, their contribution in averting untoward incidents and ensuring safety in train operations during the previous months. Each award consists of a medal, commendation certificate, a citation of exemplary safety work and cash prize of ₹ 2000/-.

Details of the Awardees

Mumbai Division

C L Kuril, Motorman, Kalyan, Mumbai division, while working on Asangaon local AN-19 on 15.09.2025, noticed that the entry signal no VVH-6 for 5th line was shut off by mistake. He did not pass the signal, informed all concerned and moved ahead only after getting the correct signal. His alertness and keen observation prevented the train from going on the wrong track.

Ravi Ranjan Kumar, Pointsman, Kalyan, Mumbai division, while on duty at Kalyan station on 15.08.2025, noticed a passenger slipping and falling down in trying to board the running train. He immediately waved red signal to stop the train and saved the passenger from harm.

Pune Division

Prem Prakash, Loco Pilot(Goods), Miraj, Pune division, while on duty on 10.09.2025, noticed a truck on the UP line between Masur and Shirwade stations. He immediately informed all concerned. Train no 17412 Kolhapur-CSMT Mahalaxmi express was given the go ahead with caution order. His alertness and immediate action has helped prevent a potential mishap

Vijay Dinkar Patil, Assistant Sub-Inspector, RPF, Miraj, Pune division, while on duty at Miraj station on 09.09.2025, noticed a passenger slipping and falling down in trying to de-board the running train against the direction of the train. He immediately rushed to help, pulled back the passenger to safety and saved the passenger from harm.

Solapur Division

Pratap Hiroo, Pointsman, Wadi, Solapur division, while on shunting duty on 11.09.2025, noticed a rail fracture on the nearby RD4 line. He immediately informed all concerned and helped prevent a potential mishap.

Bhanwar Singh Yadav, Track Maintainer, Parewadi, Solapur division, while on duty on 28.07.2025, noticed a broken SEJ Tung rail near Bhopalpet bridge. He immediately protected the track and informed all concerned. By this time Train no 22160 Chennai-CSMT Superfast has already left Parewadi station. His keen onservation and alertness has helped avert a potential mishap.

Nagpur Division

Rama Chauhan, Technician(C&W), Amla, Nagpur division, while on duty on 27.07.2025, during rolling in examination of a goods train heard an unusual sound from a wagon. A close examination revealed a broken bearing cup of the axle box. Her keen observation skills has helped avert a potential mishap.

Pawan Bachle, Assistant(C&W), Amla, Nagpur division, while on night duty on 16.08.2025, noticed highly inflammable material leaking from 4 wagons. A close examination revealed an open filling dome cover. His alertness has helped avert a potential mishap.

Bhusaval Division

Santosh Chaudhry, Sr.Section Engineer, Bodwad, Bhusaval division, while on duty on 24.08.2025, at Varangaon yard, heard an unusual sound from a passing goods train. He immediately informed all concerned. A close examination revealed metal deposits in 8 tyres. His alertness helped avert a potential mishap.

Rohit Borikar, Track Maintainer, Bhusaval, Bhusaval division, while on duty on 14.09.2025, as stationary watchman, noticed brake binding in the coach of Train no 22137 Nagpur-Ahmedabad Prerna express on the Bhadli-Jalgaon section. He immediately informed all concerned and helped prevent a potential mishap.

Shrinivas Singh, Technician(C&W), Bhusaval Yard, Bhusaval division, while on duty on 17.08.2025, during examination of goods train, noticed a broken bogie bolster of a wagon. He immediately informed all concerned and helped prevent a potential mishap.

Congratulating the awardees and complimenting them for their alertness and dedication towards their duties, the General Manager said that such acts of alertness and dedication will motivate others to sincerely work towards the safety of passengers and avert loss of life, freight and railway property.