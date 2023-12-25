Central Railway Fortifies Digital Infrastructure With Advanced Cybersecurity Measures & Amenities Upgrade; Check Details | File

In a strategic move to fortify its digital infrastructure, the Mumbai Division of Central Railways has implemented robust network security measures. The division now boasts a cutting-edge cybersecurity system featuring a dual Firewall setup with a 1+1 configuration server. This advanced system is designed to safeguard against cyber threats across all internet-connected facets, including offices, control centers, Unreserved Ticket System (UTS), and Passengers Reservation System (PRS).

Initiative ensures resilient defense mechanism

An official of CR highlighted, "This proactive initiative ensures a resilient defense mechanism, protecting critical data and systems vital to the seamless operation of the railway network. The installation and ongoing monitoring of this state-of-the-art system are centralized at the Control Office unit of the Telecommunication Department located at CSMT Control Office."

A senior officer of Central Railways emphasized, "The enhanced security framework not only shields against potential cyber attacks but also underscores the railway's commitment to maintaining the integrity and reliability of its digital infrastructure. This proactive approach aligns with the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, where safeguarding sensitive information is paramount."

In addition to bolstering cybersecurity, Central Railways has made significant strides in passengers' amenities during November 2023. Eight new Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs) have been installed at various stations, including Mumbra, Kalva, Mulund, Nahur, Bhandup, Kanjurmarg, Mulund, and Vikroli in the Mumbai Division.

A cutting-edge IP-based Announcement (CA) system at 10 stations

Furthermore, a cutting-edge IP-based Centralized Announcement (CA) system has been implemented at 10 stations, namely Sahad, Titwala, Ambivali, Khadavali, Vashind, Asangaon, Atgaon, Thanset, Khardi, and Ombermali in the Mumbai Division. This advancement aims to enhance passenger communication and convenience.

Additionally, Central Railways has prioritised safety protocols and preparedness by installing Fire Alarm Systems at several key locations, including Nepanagar and Khandwa of the Bhusawal Division.

Confirming the development, an official of CR said, "These comprehensive initiatives underline Central Railways' commitment to technological advancements, passenger comfort, and the overall safety and security of its operations."