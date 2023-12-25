Mumbai: Central Railway's Crackdown On Unauthorised Hawking; Over 24,000 Offenders Nabbed, ₹3.05 Crores in Fines Collected

Central Railway Extends Periodicity of Special Trains to Manage Passenger Rush | File

In an ongoing effort to curb unauthorised hawking within railway premises, the Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified its actions against offenders. On average, almost 100 unauthorised hawkers are being apprehended daily, with the Mumbai division alone witnessing the arrest of 38 unauthorised hawkers.

Rs 3.05 crores collected in fine

From April to November this year, the Central Railways RPF has successfully arrested a staggering 24,339 unauthorised hawkers, underscoring the severity of the issue. "Notably, these efforts have resulted in the collection of fines amounting to Rs 3.05 crores, emphasising the commitment of the railway authorities to enforce discipline and maintain order," said an official.

The Mumbai division of Central Railways has been particularly active in this crackdown, with 9,394 unauthorised hawkers arrested during the same period. In addition to the arrests, fines totaling Rs 1.02 crores have been collected, showcasing the rigorous measures taken by the RPF in Mumbai to ensure the safety and integrity of railway operations.

'Such activities will not be tolerated'

"This sustained campaign reflects the railway authorities' dedication to creating a secure and regulated environment for both passengers and railway personnel. The stringent actions against unauthorised hawkers send a clear message that such activities will not be tolerated, aiming to enhance the overall experience of railway travel," said Shivraj Manaspure, the chief public relations officer of Central Railway.