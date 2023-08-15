Central Railway Enhances Passenger Safety with Installation of Audio Alert System in Local Trains | File pic

In an effort to enhance passenger safety and prevent local train accidents, collisions, and derailments caused by human errors, Central Railway is installing Audio Alert units in the driving cabs of local trains, specifically electric multiple unit (EMU) rakes. This alert system, installed inside the motorman's coach, will provide warnings about red signals during local train operations.

To be installed inside motorman's coach

Audio alert devices are being installed inside the motorman's coach of local trains to indicate when the next railway signal is red, prompting the motorman to bring the local train to a complete halt. These alert devices are already being installed in 90 out of a total of 151 local trains in Central Railways' Mumbai Division. Currently, CR's Mumbai Division operates 1810 local services daily on weekdays, serving nearly 37 lakh passengers.

"This Audio Alert device, costing Rs. 18,000 per rake (Rs. 9000 per cab, as local trains have two driving cabins on both ends), will function as follows: after the train passes a "Yellow" signal, an audio alert saying "Next Signal is red, be careful" will be given to the motorman," stated Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, the Chief Public Relations Officer of CR. He added that the implementation of audio alert units will help prevent Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) incidents and accidents on the railway line. The remaining 61 rakes will be equipped with this Audio Alert device by March 2024.

"Central Railways consistently adopts the latest technology to ensure the safety of train operations. Given that the Mumbai Suburban network is one of the busiest networks in the world, this audio alert system, which notifies the motorman about impending red signals, will significantly enhance passenger safety," he emphasised.

Pointers:

Total number of Local trains (rakes) in CR's Mumbai Division: 151

Already equipped with audio alert system: 90

Remaining: 61 (to be equipped by end of March 2024)

Cost per rake: Rs. 18,000