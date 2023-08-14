 Central Railway Commemorates Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Across Divisions
Central Railway Commemorates Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Across Divisions

Exhibitions were held at 25 stations in all 5 divisions of Central Railway.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

Central Railway observed the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day at 25 stations on all 5 Divisions of Central Railway. Exhibitions were held showcasing photographs, visuals and information displaying the horrors of partition Nukkad Nataks and other events as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav on 14th August 2023.The exhibition was displayed digitally also.

Mumbai Division

In Mumbai division, exhibitions were organised at 3 stations, viz CSMT, Vashi and Panvel.R B Dixit, and  T C S Pillai, Retired Railway Officers who are actively involved in social service as part of Lions Club of Parel inaugurated the exhibition at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai.

Pune division

In Pune division, exhibitions were organised at 4 stations, viz- Pune, Satara, Miraj and Kolhapur. The exhibition at Pune was inaugurated by Railway House Keeping staff due to retire this month.

Solapur division

In Solapur division, exhibitions were organised at 5 stations, viz- Solapur, Kalaburagi, Latur, Usmanabad and Ahmednagar.  Dattatrey Hibare, Freedom Fighter inaugurated the exhibition at Solapur station.

Nagpur division

In Nagpur division, exhibitions were organised at 4 stations, viz- Nagpur, Amla, Wardha and Chandrapur. Freedom Fighters Basant Kumar Chourasiya,  Mahadev Kamdi and Sheshrao Murkute inaugurated the exhibition at Nagpur station.

Bhusaval division

In Bhusaval division, exhibitions were organized at 9 stations, viz- Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik Road, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Shegaon, Akola and Amravati.The exhibition was inaugurated by  Bhagat, widow of Freedom Fighter at Bhusaval station and by Ex-servicemen Sandeep Patil and Nanabhau Patil at Jalgaon.

At other stations exhibitions were inaugurated by local residing Freedom Fighters, Sarpanch, Social Workers, Senior Citizens and Retired Government Officials.

The Day was marked by Nukkad Nataks and other cultural programmes presented by Railway and local artises.

Western Railway has organised exhibition on the theme of “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” at 36 locations across WR. Also, on the eve of Independence Day, WR has illuminated its office buildings and prominent stations in the hues of the tricolour.

article-image
