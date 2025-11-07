 Central Railway Announces Night Traffic And Power Block Between Kalyan And Badlapur On November 7-8
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 07, 2025, 06:25 PM IST
article-image
Representation Image |

Mumbai: Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will operate a Special Traffic and Power Block at four different locations between Kalyan and Badlapur to carry out essential maintenance work. The block will be implemented over two consecutive nights this weekend.

Dates and Duration of the Block

Dates: November 7/8 (Friday–Saturday night) and November 8/9 (Saturday–Sunday night)

Time: 1:50 a.m. to 3:20 a.m. (duration: 1 hour 30 minutes)

Section Affected: Up and Down South-East lines

Diversion of Mail and Express Trains

Several UP Mail/Express trains will be diverted via Karjat–Panvel–Diva during the block period. These include:

Train No. 11020 Bhubaneswar–CSMT Konark Express

Train No. 18519 Visakhapatnam–LTT Express

Trains scheduled to halt at Kalyan will be provided alternate halts at Panvel and Thane to assist passengers boarding or alighting at Kalyan.

Regulation of Trains

Train No. 12702 Hyderabad–CSMT Hussainsagar Express will be regulated at Vangani station from 3:13 a.m. to 3:20 a.m.

Mail, Express, and Holiday Special trains running late will be diverted as per operational requirements, Central Railway said.

Suburban Train Services During the Block

Suburban train operations will also be affected during the maintenance period. Services will not be available between Kalyan and Karjat stations while the block is in force.

The following suburban services have been cancelled or rescheduled:

Cancelled:

CSMT–Ambernath local leaving CSMT at 12:02 a.m.

Ambernath–CSMT local leaving Ambernath at 10:15 p.m.

Short Terminated:

CSMT–Karjat local leaving CSMT at 12:12 a.m. will terminate at Thane.

Short Originated:

Karjat–CSMT local leaving Karjat at 2:30 a.m. will originate from Thane at 4:00 a.m.

Passengers Advised to Plan Accordingly

Central Railway has urged passengers to take note of these temporary changes and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

