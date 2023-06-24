Central Railway Announces Ganpati Special Trains To Facilitate Travel During Upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi | Photo Credit: Unsplash

Central Railway, months ahead of Ganeshotsav, has announced the operation of Ganpati Special Trains to facilitate travel during the festivities as large number of people travel to villages to celebrate the festival.

Bookings on September 27

The festivities which will be celebrated in September 2023 will see a surge in number of passengers. The trains will run on various routes and will provide convenient travel options for passengers. Bookings for all the Ganpati Specials will open on September 27 on special charges at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

Here are the details of the special trains:

Mumbai- Sawantwadi Road Special (40 services)

Train number 01171 will depart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 00:20 am daily from 13th September 2023 to 2nd October 2023 (20 trips) and will arrive at Sawantwadi Road at 2:20 pm on the same day.

Train number 01172 will depart from Sawantwadi Road at 3:10 daily from 13th September 2023 to 02nd October 2023 (20 trips) and will arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 04:35 am the next day.

The train will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

The composition of the train includes 18 Sleeper Class coaches, one Guard's brake van, and one Generator car.

LTT- Kudal Special (24 services)

Train number 01167 will depart from LTT at 10:15 pm on September 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and in October on 1st and 2nd 2023 (12 trips) and will arrive at Kudal at 9:30 am the next day.

Train number 01168 will depart from Kudal at 10:30 am in September 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and in October 2 & 3 (12 trips) and arrive at LTT at 9:55 am on the same day.

The train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, and Sindhudurg.

The composition of the train includes one AC-2 Tier, two AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class coaches, and seven General Second Class coaches, including two Guard's brake vans.

Pune- Karmali/Kudal-Pune Special (6 services)

Train number 01169 will depart from Pune at 6:45 pm on 15th 22th, and 29th September and will arrive at Kudal at 10:00 am the next day.

Train number 01170 will depart from Kudal at 4:05 pm on 17th, 24th September and 01st October and will arrive at Pune at 05:50 am the next day.

The train will halt at Lonavala, Panvel, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg ststions .The composition of the train includes one AC 2 Tier, 4 AC 3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 Guard’s brake vans.

Karmali -Panvel -Kudal special (weekly)- 6 services

The train number 01187 special will leave Karmali at 2.50 pm on 16th 23th and 30th September (3 Trips) and will arrive Panvel at 02.45 am next day.01188 special will leave Panvel at 05.00 am on 17th, 24th September and 1st October (3 Trips) and will arrive Kudal at 2 pm same day.

Train will halt at Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kakavli, Nandgaon Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Vilavade, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangmeshwar Road, Savarda, Chiplun, Khed, Roha and Mangaon.

The composition of the train includes one AC-2 Tier, 4 AC-3 Tier, 11 Sleeper Class, 6 General Second Class including 2 guard’s brake vans.

Diva –Ratnagiri MEMU Specials (40 services)

Train number 01153 special ( 12 coach train ) will leave Diva at 07.10 am from 13 September to 02nd October (20 Trips) and will arrive Ratnagiri at 2.55 pm same day.

In return direction train number 01154 special will leave Ratnagiri at 3.40 pm from 13th September to 02nd October (20 Trips) and will arrive Diva at 20.40 pm same day.

Train will halt at Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road and Sangameshwar Road.

Mumbai- Madgaon Special (Daily) 40 Services

Train number 01151 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.50 am daily from 13th September 2023 to 02nd October 2023 (20 Trips) and will arrive Madgaon at 02.10 am next day.

In return direction train number 01152 special will leave Madgaon at 3.15 am daily from 13th September to 02 nd October (20 Trips) and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 17.05 pm same day.

It will halt at Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali.

The composition of the train includes 18 Sleeper Class, One Guard’s brake van and one Generator car.

