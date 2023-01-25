e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Dhols & flowers - City welcomes lord Ganesha on Maghi Ganapati with fervour

The festival is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganapati across Maharashtra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 06:29 PM IST
Mumbaikars welcomed Lord Ganesha with fervour today on the occasion of Maghi Ganapati. With dhols and flowers people danced with enthusiasm while welcoming Ganpati.

This festival is celebrated as the birthday of Lord Ganapati across Maharashtra. It is known by many different names: Maghi Ganpati, Magha Shukla Chaturthi, Tilkund Chaturthi and Varad Chaturthi.

This is Ganapati’s real birthday. His mother Parvati made him from the dirt of her body and since it is in the month of Maghi it’s called Maghi Ganapati. He has different names for different Yugas. The one we celebrate in September is the one in which Lord Ganesha says that whoever prays to him in Bhadrapad month will not have ‘sankat’ (problems) and hence it is also called Chaturthi,” said Dhananjay Palsule, a priest.

