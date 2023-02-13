Bombay HC dismisses petition seeking uniform rules and regulations for celebrations of Ganpati Utsav

Mumbai updates: Heavy rains slows down Ganpati Visarjan processions in Mumbai | ANI

The Bombay High Court last week rejected a petition seeking directions to frame uniform Rules and Regulations for the celebrations of the Ganpati Utsav as per the traditional practices.

The plea filed by one Pushkaraj Indurka also sought directions for safety measures for the public gathering at Ganpati worship place.

A division bench headed by acting chief justice SV Gangapurwala dismissed the petition observing that the petitioner had not narrated a single instance as to how the safety measures are not taken. Further the Petitioner also did not suggest any such measures, said HC.

The judges also took note of the fact that the petitioner had filed similar petition in 2016 seeking directions not to give permission for celebrating Ganpati festival to the unregistered Ganpati Mandals and take action against Ganpati Mandals for collecting donation. It also urged the court to frame guidelines for safety of the gathering people at Ganpati festivals. The PIL was rejected on 2nd September 2016.

“For the same purpose, the second PIL would not be tenable,” observed the bench while dismissing the same.

