Ministry of Railways announces award of Rs 50,000 for pointsman Mayur Shelke who saved 6-year-old at Vangani station

Recognising the heroic act of railway pointsman Mayur Shelke for saving life of a child at the Vangani station, the Ministry of Railways announced an award of Rs 50,000 for the railway official. The staff of Central Railway honoured Shelke's efforts and felicitated him.

Overwhelmed Mayur Shelke said, "The woman (with the child) was visually impaired. She could do nothing so I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him." "The woman was very emotional and thanked me a lot, Union Minister Piyush Goyal also called me up," added Shelke.

Mayur, saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform of Vangani railway station and fell on railway tracks, while a train was moving in his direction.