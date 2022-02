Central Railway announces 10 special trains between Mumbai and Sawantwadi for Anganewadi Mela and Holi festival - Here's all you need to know

Central Railway will run 10 special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Dadar – Sawantwadi Road to clear the extra rush of passengers during Anganewadi Mela and Holi. The details are as under:

A) Lokmanya Tilak Terminus – Sawantwadi Road specials (2)

Train No. 01161 Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs on 23.2.2022 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 10.00 hrs next day.

Train No. 01162 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 11.00 hrs on 24.2.2022 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.05 hrs same day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal.

Composition: One First AC cum AC 2-Tier, One AC 2-Tier, Five AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper class and 5 second class seating.

B) Dadar – Sawantwadi Road specials (8)

Train No. 01163 Special will leave Dadar at 12.10 hrs daily from 16.3.2022 to 19.3.2022 and arrive Sawantwadi Road at 23.20 hrs same day.

Train No. 01164 Special will leave Sawantwadi Road at 23.50 hrs daily from 17.3.2022 to 20.3.2022 and will arrive Dadar at 11.10 hrs next day.

Halts: Thane, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal..

Composition: One AC 2-Tier, Two AC-3 Tier, 7 Sleeper Class and 7 Second Class seating.

Reservation: Bookings for 01161/01162 and 01163/01164 on special charges will open on 5.2.2022 at all computerised reservation centres and on website www.irctc.co.in

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train adhering to all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 01:20 PM IST