CBI Files Chargesheet Against 7 Accused Including Delhi-Based Private Company & Its Director For Gold Jewellery Smuggling

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a chargesheet against 07 accused including a Delhi based private company & its Director, then Superintendent of Customs and private persons before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, New Delhi.

A case was registered against said private company & its Director and others including then Customs Superintendent, private persons, unknown persons on complaint from Customs Department. lt was alleged that the accused exported gold jewellery from India under the guise of fake exhibition organized by a UAE based firm controlled by said Director of accused private company. It was further alleged that Certificates of such exports were obtained by accused private company from Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC). It was also alleged that the same jewellery was then brought back into India as unsold Jewellery by submitting false declarations. The Director of the said private company alongwith the assistance of his employees and dummy proprietor of (who was paid a monthly salary by the said Director) and in connivance with said public servant misused the reimport provision by bringing into India gold jewellery and declaring as reimport(s) without obtaining required clearance.

Searches Conducted In Premises Of Accused

Searches were earlier conducted at the premises of accused. It was found during investigation that the accused had mis-utilized Advance Authorisation Scheme and allegedly indulged in circular trading of gold by diverting the gold bullion to grey market. The gold jewellery exported for exhibition purpose as per declaration made to the customs Department used to be re-imported to India by the accused private company or exported back to said private company based at Delhi by UAE based firm as unsold jewellery. It was further alleged that the UAE based firm used to file Customs Declaration before UAE Customs in which gold jewellery used to be declared for export to India by personal Carriage through accused for a very small quantity i.e, less than a kilogram and simultaneously declare export to other Countries of gold jewellery consignments of large quantity i.e. around 50 kgs. Flights were selected to India and other Countries on the same day around same time and from the same airport. It was also alleged that after emigration formalities at Dubai, Gold jewellery of bigger quantity was handed over to person destined to India.

One of the accused allegedly travelled around 100 times to Dubai from India during the period 2018-2019. During 2019, the said accused was intercepted at IGI Airport, Delhi and was allegedly found in illegal possession of approx 50 Kgs Gold jewellery.

Further investigation is continuing.

Name of the accused in chargesheet:-

i) M/s Its My Name Pvt. Ltd.,

ii) Sh. Rahul Gupta (Director of M/s Its My Name Pvt. Ltd.),

iii) Ms. Purnima Gupta,

iv) Sh. Amit Pal Singh,

v) Sh. Gopal Gupta,

vi) Sh. Mohammad Nashruddin Khan,

vii) Sh. Vikram Bhasin.